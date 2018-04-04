Ndoro court appeal dismissed

Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro has had his appeal against the ruling of Safa’s arbitration thrown out of the Southern Gauteng High Court.

Ndoro was ordered to stop playing for the Urban Warriors by a Safa arbitration following the Premier Soccer League’s appeal against its own Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

The DRC initially ruled that the Zimbabwean international was eligible to continue playing, despite being in contravention of Fifa’s regulations pertaining to player transfers.

The 32-year-old joined Ajax at the start of January from Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly, who he joined from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season.

Having turned out for both Pirates and Faisaly, according to Fifa rules, Ndoro was not eligible to play for a third team in the same season.

However, Ndoro was adamant on disputing the fact that his livelihood was at stake, given the Saudi club’s failure to pay his salary prior to his move to the Cape-based club.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, the high court dismissed the former Mpumalanga Black Aces forward’s arguement, with Fifa set to make the final call on his eligibility this season.Ajax face AmaZulu in Durban this evening, with Ndoro set to miss the action in line with Safa’s arbitration ruling.-Kickoff.com.