Mubaiwa remains hopeful

Dynamos club president Kenny Mubaiwa remains adamant the under-fire Glamour Boys will get it right despite their poor start to the season. Mubaiwa said he was not a coward who could walk away simply because the club had not performed to expectations in their first four league matches.

“Of course, the team has not yet performed to everyone’s satisfaction but I am sure we will be able to find our form,’’ he said defiantly.

“Remember we experienced almost a similar setback last season and, if you ask me, the season is still in its infancy and I don’t see the reason why people should behave like this.

“We strongly suspect that it’s the work of some people with their own sinister agenda but as a club we will take measures to bring sanity.

“We will do our own investigations and bring the culprits to book because we cannot afford to let hooliganism go unchallenged at football matches.

“In fact, we are contemplating banning those found on the wrong side.’’ The Herald