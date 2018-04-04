Minister unscathed in car crash

By Freedom Mupanedemo

The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Owen Ncube, escaped unhurt when his BMW vehicle was involved in an accident between Gokwe and Kwekwe on Monday afternoon.Minister Ncube was driving from his Gokwe-Kana constituency on his way to submit his Curriculum Vitae for the Zanu-PF party primary elections when the accident occurred.

He had two passengers on board and no one was injured.

The Minister yesterday confirmed the accident, which he described as minor.

“It was minor and there is nothing to write home about,” he said.

Witnesses said the minister hit a cow resulting in him losing control of the car.

The witnesses said the vehicle careened into some boulders on the roadside before it stopped.

The witness said the Minister went to a private doctor who examined and cleared him.

“The doctor who examined him told him that everything was still ok. The car was later towed to Kwekwe,” said the witness. The Chronicle