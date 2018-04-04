Mhere to launch seventh album

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Award-winning gospel artist, Mathias Mhere is set to launch his seventh album in Harare in two weeks’ time in a highly octane event that is expected to consolidate his discography. Titled “Panogara Nyasha”, the nine-track album was recorded by his long-time friend, Lyton Ngolomi under Lyton Studios.

The launch will be held on April 20, at 7 Arts Theatre, Avondale, Harare.

Coming just a year after the release of his sixth album, “Old Testament”, a social commentary which proved to be popular with gospel fans, it remains to be seen whether, Mhere struck the right chords on this new album.

In “Old Testament”, Mhere’s fans hailed him for deciding to break with tradition, incorporating different genres such as Afro-jazz, sungura and jit, in a development that has added a greater appeal to the album.

In an interview the pint sized gospel singer, expressed optimism that the new album will surpass his previous works.

Mhere added that he took his time to compose the songs, which were mainly inspired by social problems that needed God’s intervention.

He said the launch will be centred on him hence no other giant gospel musicians have been invited to perform.

“This is my day and this time have decided not to share the stage on with prominent musicians.

“They are only invited to witness the grand moment.

“I have only allowed upcoming musicians to come warm up the stage and get the rare opportunity to perform,” he said.

Mhere who is also a brand ambassador for Bachelors’ Republic — a gentleman fashion powerhouse — said there will be a surprise guest on the night and tickets have started selling.

“Tickets have been pegged at $5 ordinary, $10 VIP and $30 for VVIP.

“I will be dressed by Bachelor’s Republic.

“I am still in talks with some prominent figure as guest of honours who have expressed interest to be part of this event,” he said.

Born and bred in Gutu, Mhere never imagined he would command such influence nationwide.

For a man who started off playing worn-out pots (zvingwendere) in his rural home, sharing the stage as he did last week with his childhood hero, Mechanic Manyeruke was a dream come true.

Raised in a Christian family, Mhere has always had a penchant for music. While in Gutu, he would sing in church, herding cattle or working in the garden. The Herald