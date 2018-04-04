Magaya ‘accuser’ nails PG

By Tendai Kamhungira

The star witness in the rape trial of televangelist Walter Magaya has questioned Prosecutor-General Ray Goba’s fitness for office after allegedly pushing her to commit perjury by forcing her to testify against the preacher.

Petronella Donhodzo Mandaza, who last year claimed she had been sexually abused by the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader, said in her application before the High Court that Goba was forcing her to testify against the pastor, despite her confessions that she was never raped and never fell pregnant at any stage.

In the application, she cited Goba and Magaya as first and second respondents respectively.

“It is clear to me that Ray Hemmington Goba is not answering a call of duty and has no desire to execute his constitutional functions,” Mandaza said.

She further submitted that Goba’s desire to compel her attendance for the purposes of giving “false evidence” was irregular, a criminal act and invalid.

“I am also not prepared to give false testimony. I regret I cannot quench first respondent’s illegitimate thirst. Further and at any rate, I am not in the country and do not intend to come back anytime soon.

“I have education and professional interests to pursue, which will be imperilled by my being required to stand in a court of law and lie. I consider those interests to be more important than aiding first respondent in his illegitimate fight against second respondent,” argued Mandaza.

She also told the court that she will not be attending the trial of the case, which is expected to kick off today before the High Court, where Magaya is being charged with rape, unlawful termination of pregnancy and obstructing the course of justice.

“I am mindful that first respondent might oppose this application. I say so because he has shown unbridled malice in the whole matter. He has behaved in a way which has now made me question his sanity. I say this with great deference and respect but I must call it as I see it.

“Further whenever, I have spoken to him, he has sounded incoherent, unable to construct and follow through a thought process, drunk and under the heavy influence of dangerous intoxicating drink. It may be that it is his nature, I do not know.

“I am aware however, that the cup has previously gotten him into problems with the law and he is a convict. I suspect that he has not been sober when he has made decisions that relate to this matter.

“In the event that first respondent opposes the application, I put him on notice that I will seek that the question of his fitness to remain in office be considered.

“Should the need arise, I will also seek the intervention of this court in that regard. I accordingly place the first respondent on notice. It obviously doesn’t have to end that way,” Mandaza said from her Johannesburg, South Africa base. DailyNews