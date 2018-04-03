Two injured workers battle for life

By Grace Nyoni

Two Gweru workers are battling for life at a private hospital after they were injured by a conveyor belt at the ferrochrome-producing company. Mr Ashley Mutsawu (23) lost a hand and sustained four broken ribs, while Mr Webster Mambwanda (35) suffered severe burns.

The two were reportedly rushed to a private hospital in Gweru following the mishap last week. The company’s owners are reported to be making frantic efforts to engage the victim’s relatives.

A senior manager at the company (name withheld) confirmed the accident, but denied reports of work-related deaths at the company.

He confirmed that the matter was yet to be reported to the police. Mr Zhou said they were investigating the cause of the accident, while the company was taking care of the victims’ medical bills.

“We are still investigating the matter so as to make a comprehensive report for the police. We are also paying medical bills for the injured,” he said.

The injured were treated at a private hospital under close guard from the company security personnel who are restricting visitors. The Herald