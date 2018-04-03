Man stabs cousin in fight over bus fare

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A 22 year old Bulawayo man has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his cousin in a dispute over money. Dumisani Ngwenya from Mpopoma suburb allegedly stabbed Mr Bhekinhlanhla Ngwenya twice with a kitchen knife in a fight over bus fare.

Mr Ngwenya was given the bus fare to go to Plumtree by Dumisani’s mother and this did not go down well with the accused who resorted to attacking his cousin over the money.

The amount of money was not stated in court.

Dumisani pleaded guilty to assault charges before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube last Thursday.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to Thursday as it awaits a medical report on Mr Ngwenya’s condition.

Prosecuting, Ms Margret Takawira said Dumisani stabbed his cousin on his forehead and ankle with a kitchen knife, following a misunderstanding over money last Tuesday.>“On March 27 at around 9 PM, the complainant and the accused had a misunderstanding over money which had been given to the complainant by the accused’s mother as bus fare to Plumtree,” she said.

“After exchanging words, the complainant went to sleep. The accused followed the complainant to his bedroom, locked the door and stabbed him once on the forehead and once on the left ankle with a kitchen knife. The accused struck the complainant once on the right thigh and right ankle with a potato peeler.”

Ms Takawira said Mr Ngwenya sustained injuries and was referred to hospital for treatment. The Chronicle