Hwange losses down 51 percent

Listed coal miner Hwange Colliery Company Limited reduced its loss by 51 percent to $43,8 million in the year to December 31, 2017, from $89,9 million recorded in the previous year on improved coal output during the period under review.

Revenue increased by 37 percent to $54,5 million from $39,9 million, which management attributed to increased sales volumes.

HCCL’s sales volumes rose to 1,2 million tonnes in 2017 from 921 000 tonnes in the prior comparable period.

Hwange acting chairperson Juliana Muskwe said the firm’s scheme of arrangement had given the struggling miner breathing space to return to profitability in the near future.

“Although better than the comparable period in 2016, the company’s performance for the period under review fell short of budgetary targets. This was due to low production levels attributable to working capital constraints,” said Mrs Muskwe.

Total sales tonnage was 1,2 million tonnes against a budget of 3,6 million tonnes.

Cost of sales during the year under review went down by 32 percent mainly driven by cost containment measures.

The company’s cost also improved on account of a non-recurring cost of $19 million in 2016 relating to a stock adjustment.

Going forward, HCCL says it is focused on production increase, saying this is reflected by the jump in output to 1,2 million tonnes last year.

HCCL managed to resuscitate its underground mine, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017, and this should push production further in the new financial year.

“While the resuscitation of the underground operation was delayed, its resuscitation is clearly a sign towards recovery as production of high value products is set. Further, the company’s capacity to generate export sales from coking coal and coke is enhanced.

“While foreign currency remained a challenge during the year, support received from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in availing foreign currency needed to import key pieces of equipment for the underground mine is appreciated,” said the acting chairman. The Herald