‘Deal decisively with kombi crews stealing from commuters’

By Andrew Muvishi

Commuters in Harare have called for stern measures against commuter omnibus crews accused of stealing from commuters while police on patrol reportedly turn a blind eye to the criminal activities. Commuters complain of losing cellphones, cash and other valuables to kombi crews.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, passengers and vendors confirmed that commuter omnibus crews steal from passengers and sometimes force them into their buses at Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus.

A vendor who operates at the bus terminus, who declined to be identified for fear of reprisals said: “Cases of robbery of passengers by commuter omnibus crews are now on the increase and reached unacceptable levels during Easter holidays.”

He said unscrupulous commuter omnibus drivers used men and women disguised as genuine passengers to lure to the travelling public before also stealing from them.

“We call on the Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to deal effectively and decisively with commuter omnibus crews who have resorted to unorthodox ways of earning income through robberies,” said a commuter who also refused to be named.

“Police on patrol here should also do their duty.

“We expect them to protect us from these criminals who rob people of their goods during daylight,” he said.

“Commuter omnibus crews are attacking innocent women during day time and indiscriminately attack both men and women at night in front of police officers,” he said.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba urged the public to report any cases of abuse to the nearest police post so that officers who are not doing their jobs can be dealt with.

“We are urging the public to report any cases (of abuse or harassment) to our hot line 0712800197 so that the culprits can be dealt with accordingly.” The Herald