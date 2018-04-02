Zanu PF MP warns against divisions

By Blessings Mashaya

Mashonaland West Zanu PF secretary for finance Dexter Nduna has warned against “unnecessary” divisions, squabbles, and infiltration in primary elections that could have sweeping implications and hurt the political soul of the party as it barrels toward crucial mid-year elections.

While there is widespread optimism about the record number of candidates running in the May 5 Zanu PF primaries, there are concerns that the infighting could end up distracting from the goal of hobbling main rival Nelson Chamisa and his MDC Alliance.

The run-up to the primaries have been riven by tensions over the entry of candidates from the military, campaign finance, selection criteria and the insider-outsider dynamic, underscoring how the lines are being drawn this year on those fronts.

Speaking at the Zanu PF Chegutu inter-district meeting, Nduna said members must remain united even after the primary elections.

“We are going into primary elections, party members are free to contest but this must not cause divisions among ourselves, we must remain united.

“Let us be cautious of being infiltrated. There are some people who are going to receive money to fight the party during this primary elections.

“I want to urge all party members to campaign in peace and canvass support for our president,” the Zanu PF Chegutu West MP said.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said for anyone to stand as a candidate in local government, national assembly or senatorial elections, they should have served in the party organs for at least five years.

“For one to stand as a councillor one must be a registered voter, 18 years and above and must have been in the district, province for the National Assembly, effectively for more than five years and must be a fully paid-up member of the party and must have adequate political, cultural and economic knowledge of the affairs of the country to enable him to debate,” said Khaya Moyo.

After the military takeover, that resulted in President Emmerson Mnangagwa toppling Robert Mugabe as the Zanu PF leader, several military generals retired and are now accommodated in the politburo, most of who have not been members of the ruling party organs but are likely to benefit from the waiver on war veterans.

“All war veterans wishing to stand are encouraged to do so and there will be a waiver on them on the requirements,” said Khaya Moyo. Daily News