Tuku, Hugh Masekela to be honoured in SA

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Zimbabwe legendary music icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi will this weekend get an honorary patronage award for his contribution the arts industry, as well as for decades of philanthropic work, at this year’s Zimbabwe Achievers Awards in South Africa.

The awards, which honour Zimbabweans who have done something big in South Africa, will be held in Hilton hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg, on April 7. Tuku will also present a posthumous award to the late music icon Hugh Masekela which is set to be presented to his family.

The late father of South African jazz has been honoured with the “Friend of Zimbabwe” award for his involvement and dedication the arts in South Africa, Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.

ZAA International is also honouring him for his philanthropic work. In an interview, ZAA chairman United Kingdom-based entrepreneur Conrad Mwanza hailed the musician as a cultural icon who has served his nation with remarkable distinction.

Mwanza said Masekela was a revered man with an ebullient and vibrant personality, as well as a multi-talented musician.

“Hugh Masekela was a true friend of Zimbabwe and played a huge role in a number of local musicians’ lives and musical journeys. We are proud to honour Tuku for his outstanding contribution to the music and entertainment industry.

“He has been an active and industrious member of various charitable organisations over the years. His worldwide involvement with UNICEF as Goodwill Ambassador for the Southern African region has been both influential and inspirational in shaping our African continent,” he said.

Mwanza said Tuku’s artistic genius has been critically acclaimed by experts and fans across the globe. “His brand of music has become an iconic sound, and has also challenged Zimbabweans to rethink certain prejudices and preconceptions of the African culture.

“As one of Zimbabwe’s most renowned and recognised voices to emerge from the country onto the international scene, and with over 65 albums to date, he has a devoted following across Africa and Europe,” he said.

The multi-talented artiste has also distinguished himself as an actor on the big screen, with admirable roles in documentaries and feature films such as “Jit” and “Neria”. Famous for his soulful husky voice and acoustic guitar, he was named the 10th most bankable artiste by Forbes Africa in 2017. The Herald