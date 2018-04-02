The gentle giant who handles stars

By Leroy Dzenga

Those who frequent high-profile events, especially those in showbiz and the media, describe him as the gentle giant. A man whose physical built is tempting to stereotype until he opens his mouth to speak with a calmness that exudes professionalism.

Unlike most security personnel at events loosely referred to as “bouncers”, Keith Chirimanzi stands out as a deviant from the rest of the other characters in the trade who exert force at the expense of thought.

Since his entrance into the VIP Protection scene he has rubbed shoulders in the literal sense with global stars many would love to meet.

From globally renowned performers to top tier corporates, Chirimanzi is one of the few who can claim to have seen it all through their line of trade.

“I have provided my security services to A-listers that have come to Zimbabwe. The list is long, but I will mention a few like Joe Thomas, Tervin Campbell, Horace Brown, Ciara, Maxi Priest, P Square, Diamond Platinumz, Mafikizolo, Zahara, Cassper Nyovest, AKA and many others, we would spend the day listing the names,” the 38-year-old said.

His entry into the field was more of a coincidence than anything else, a fringe opportunity which opened up ended up being his staple.

“I entered into security services as a hobby. My first job was at Club Synergy operated by Karl Gilberts in 2001. I was still very young and had a day job as a shop assistant. An opportunity emerged when the club fired all their security personnel and a vacancy opened up. From the day I took up the chance to join the Synergy security team, I never looked back,” Chirimanzi said.

A man whose qualifications are miles away from the trade he enjoys, Chirimanzi had to find a way to strike a balance between his hobby and day job for a decade.

“I was in the banking sector for 10 years and worked for three banks, in three different departments. I was in Operations, moved to Treasury and then ended up in Marketing and Product Development,” he said.

Circumstances would see him out of a job as one of the banks which employed him went under curatorship. This led him into formalising his operations with a partner, starting Crime Stoppers, a company which provides wide-ranging security services.

“In 2010 we formalised our services through registering our company, Crime Stoppers, which specialises in VIP Protection, Uniformed Security and Event Security. Since then, we have not looked back,” he said.

Despite being the company`s managing director, Chirimanzi still finds time to go into the field and lead from the front.

Chirimanzi’s job though lucrative, in the sense that it allows him and his team to meet with the big names in showbiz, politics and sport, it comes with its equal dosage of challenges.

He remembers how they averted a near chaotic situation when Akon and Sean Paul came to Zimbabwe in what could be christened the gig that kicked off the trickle of international stars we have seen lately, many who have received protection from the man in question.

“One of my most memorable assignments was the Sean Paul, Akon gig. We worked really hard because of its scale. We had laid out our security plan and routes but on the day, due to the large crowd, the plan had to be abandoned and we had to improvise.

“During the show, the barricade close to the stage collapsed and we had to from a human shield and the crowd kept pushing to get close to the act. We had to stand firm and protect the artist,” Chirimanzi said.

Despite literally being shoved into the front row of a celebrity lifestyle which is in some cases is characterised by drug abuse and binging, Chirimanzi has remained down to earth.

“In the environment I usually work in there is a lot of alcohol consumption but I have never been drawn to that kind of life. Maybe it is because of my Christian upbringing. I am a devout Catholic,” the muscular celebrity protector said.

For a person who guarantees the safety of many, he is alive to the risks and challenges attached to his profession.

“The close protection or VVIP part of our work is challenging because we are entrusted with ensuring the safety of an individual and anything can happen. So, we protect our clients with our lives if need be. In terms of celebrities everyone wants to be close to them and we have to step in hard to ensure their safety,” he said.

For him to stay sharp and up to the task, he follows a strict training regime.

“My routine training is simple, I have a bodybuilding background and have trained as a karateka, so the gym is my life. On weekends when I am not working, I go on shooting practice with the rest of our team,” said Chirimanzi.

With the growing popularity of their work as Crime Stoppers, they have conscripted quite a number of able personnel who have been helpful in consolidating their niche in VIP Protection in Zimbabwe.

“I have been grooming a number of guys, I am confident that our clients can pick any member of our team and get impeccable services. Crime Stoppers is about trust and good service provision that is why we have managed to get and maintain a good clientele,” he said.

When he is not wearing a serious face, the gentle giant says he likes to spend time with his family and going on long refreshing drives. Chirimanzi is looking to embark on a self-improvement journey this year.

“With the way our business has been growing, I have been motivated to advance my qualifications. Soon I will be starting my master’s degree as well as doing a refresher VIP Protection course in Cape Town,” he said.

For a man who has provided cover for names many would only see through the television, Chirimanzi’s humility has made him and Crime Stoppers a favourite among event organisers.

They have become a permanent fixture at upmarket events like Unplugged, where they usually execute theirs duties with a smile on their faces.

Chirimanzi is a refreshing character in an industry known for its heavy-handed approach to crowd control. The Herald