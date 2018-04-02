Mutasa talks tough

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has challenged his men, who are low on confidence after failing to win any of their opening three matches, to put their bodies on the line against bitter rivals Highlanders in the first instalment of the Battle of Zimbabwe at Rufaro this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys have started the season in second gear, losing two of their three first games to Chicken Inn and Ngezi with identical 0-1 score-lines sandwiched by a 3-3 stalemate against Shabanie.

That was a game when they surrendered a three-goal cushion in the last 20 minutes of the match.

DeMbare were lifeless against Ngezi Platinum as they only registered one shot on target in their last match.

And Mutasa knows defeat against Bosso, who themselves have impressed on their way to accumulating seven points from three outings, will leave his side in a very bad position.

Mutasa said although they were not in high spirits, after their difficult start to the campaign, they remained motivated to get things rolling with victory over Bosso.

“All the players at Dynamos know what it means to play for this team. We have a culture at DeMbare where it is not allowed to lose to Highlanders,’’ he said.

“We have a very young squad and they are all motivated to beat Bosso.

“It is not going to be an easy match at all. Highlanders are playing well this season and have managed a couple of wins. That shows they have a good team which can beat anyone on their day.

“But, we are Dynamos and cannot afford not to respect Highlanders. This is a team which we have to beat at all costs. So my charges will have to play for our badge and preserve that Dynamos culture in this match.’’

Mutasa said his team will work out a winning formula which has eluded them in their opening three matches.

“We are not panicking yet. We know we have not been impressive in the last matches but we have worked on our shortcomings and we are ready for Bosso.

“Our biggest let down so far has been our failure to deal decisively with crosses and set plays.

“We have conceded from these situations but this time around, I believe we will be able to do well.

“Highlanders boast some good players and they have a good coach (Madinda Ndlovu). But, at Dynamos we also have some fine youngsters who are eager to impress and show the world they are worth their place.

“It’s going to be a tough match but we want to win,” said Mutasa.

He said he would have wanted to face Highlanders with chief striker Christian Epoupa in the team but his main man upfront is out again as he has vowed not to play for the Glamour Boys until he is paid at least half of the dues owed to him by DeMbare.

Epoupa is owed over $16 000 in signing-on fees and other allowances.

“It is games like these in which players can make a name for themselves. So, in as much as I would have wanted Epoupa to be available for selection, I also believe whoever is given the chance can go into the battle and show their worth.

“Epoupa is a vital member of the squad but then his unavailability is not a technical issue. That’s an administrative issue and the players who are available will have to do duty for us,” he said.

Ndlovu, just like Mutasa, is building his side around some exciting young players and says they are not under any pressure in this match.

“We will treat the match (against) Dynamos like any other match. We are taking every game as it comes,” he said.

The last time the Glamour Boys were at Rufaro, they scored three times but their defensive shortcomings, shocking as they were, denied them victory on the day.

They cannot afford such poor defending against a Bosso side who believe they can progress into a unit that can, with the passage of time, challenge for honours on the domestic scene.

It’s a tough match to call but, then, this is the Battle of Zimbabwe and form usually counts for nothing. The Herald