SportsNews

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘tells Real Madrid’ he wants two demands met before transfer

453 4

By Jack Otway | Express |

Liverpool star Salah is on the radar of Real Madrid after a stunning season at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international took his tally for the season to 37 at the weekend, bagging a late winner as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool, though, could lose their star asset at the end of the season as Real Madrid plot a gigantic summer overhaul.

Express Sport understands Los Blancos have cooled their interest as they prefer Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and PSG’s Neymar.

But Spanish website Don Balon say Salah is eager to make the move to the Bernabeu.

Yet he will supposedly will only do so if two demands met.

Salah reportedly has told Real he will only turn his back on Liverpool if he is guaranteed a starring role.

The 25-year-old is worried about that having seen Gareth Bale struggle to emerge from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow.

And Salah, Don Balon say, is also determined to get a huge pay rise.

The Egyptian is reportedly willing to only sit behind Ronaldo in the pay scale.

Yet whether Real dance to his tune remains to be seen.

Liverpool are primed to demand at least £160million to let Salah go this summer.

That figure could even rise if he manages to propel them to Champions League glory.

And, with Hazard and Neymar on their radar, Madrid may keep their wallet shut – for now.

You might also like More from author