Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘tells Real Madrid’ he wants two demands met before transfer

By Jack Otway | Express |

The Egypt international took his tally for the season to 37 at the weekend, bagging a late winner as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool, though, could lose their star asset at the end of the season as Real Madrid plot a gigantic summer overhaul.

Express Sport understands Los Blancos have cooled their interest as they prefer Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and PSG’s Neymar.

But Spanish website Don Balon say Salah is eager to make the move to the Bernabeu.