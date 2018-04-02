Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘tells Real Madrid’ he wants two demands met before transfer

By Jack Otway | Express |
The Egypt international took his tally for the season to 37 at the weekend, bagging a late winner as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.
Liverpool, though, could lose their star asset at the end of the season as Real Madrid plot a gigantic summer overhaul.
Express Sport understands Los Blancos have cooled their interest as they prefer Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and PSG’s Neymar.
But Spanish website Don Balon say Salah is eager to make the move to the Bernabeu.
Salah reportedly has told Real he will only turn his back on Liverpool if he is guaranteed a starring role.
The 25-year-old is worried about that having seen Gareth Bale struggle to emerge from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow.
And Salah, Don Balon say, is also determined to get a huge pay rise.
The Egyptian is reportedly willing to only sit behind Ronaldo in the pay scale.
Liverpool are primed to demand at least £160million to let Salah go this summer.
That figure could even rise if he manages to propel them to Champions League glory.
And, with Hazard and Neymar on their radar, Madrid may keep their wallet shut – for now.