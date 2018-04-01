By Tinomuda Chakanyuka

The Government is pursuing different funding options, including partnering private investors, to recapitalise the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco), under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, an official has said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Mr George Magosvongwe told Sunday News that the parastatal was examining ways of partnering private companies.

He said several companies, from in and outside Zimbabwe, had shown interest in partnering Zupco and negotiations were in progress.

“Zupco is examining ways of partnering other companies that have interests in the urban transport business.

“We are talking to partners from across the globe. A number of them have registered interests in partnering Zupco.

“At the moment I cannot mention the names of companies that we are in discussions with because this may jeopardise negotiations,” he said.