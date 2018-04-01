Zaka man axes rival suitor
By Walter Mswazie
A 58 year old Zaka man fatally struck a neighbour with an axe over allegations of having an extra-marital affair with his wife, police have confirmed.
Petros Nhidza of Muparuri Village under Chief Ndanga is reported to have fatally struck Marufu Nhira (60) several times on the head, once on the upper part of the left arm and once on the right ribs, leading to his death.
Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred on Tuesday last week.
He said Nhira’s body was taken to Ndanga District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.
“I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving neighbours in Zaka. One man fatally struck the other accusing him of having an adulterous relationship with his wife,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.
He said the suspect was arrested and was in police custody assisting with investigations. He is expected to appear in court facing a charge of murder once investigations have been completed. Police said on the fateful day at around 9pm Nhira who worked as a domestic worker at a homestead in Nemauru Village in the same area retired to bed together with his wife, Ms Beatrice Hanzizi (60).
At around 11pm, while sleeping and covering their heads with blankets, Nhidza arrived and forced open the door to the couple’s bedroom. Asst Insp Dehwa said Nhidza who was armed with an axe, was first seen by Ms Hanzizi after she heard him intruding and woke up her husband.
He said Nhidza who had a torch switched it on and directed the light to his victim’s face who had already awoken leading to a fight ensuing in which Nhira was overpowered.
“Nhidza allegedly struck Nhira several times on the head, once on the upper part of the right arm and once on the right ribs with an axe. Ms Hanzizi left the two fighting and rushed to call two members of the police Neighbourhood Watch Committee,” he said.
When she came back with them, they found Nhira already dead and managed to disarm Nhidza who they apprehended before taking him to Zaka Police Station. Nhidza is said to have told the police that he had killed Nhira because he was having an affair with his wife. The Sunday News