Zaka man axes rival suitor

By Walter Mswazie

A 58 year old Zaka man fatally struck a neighbour with an axe over allegations of having an extra-marital affair with his wife, police have confirmed.

Petros Nhidza of Muparuri Village under Chief Ndanga is reported to have fatally struck Marufu Nhira (60) several times on the head, once on the upper part of the left arm and once on the right ribs, leading to his death.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred on Tuesday last week.

He said Nhira’s body was taken to Ndanga District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving neighbours in Zaka. One man fatally struck the other accusing him of having an adulterous relationship with his wife,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.