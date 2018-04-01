Marondera to demolish illegal settlements

By Helen Kadirire

Marondera municipality has issued an enforcement order warning illegal occupants of its land to demolish their structures and vacate before the local authority moves in next month.

According to the order by the local authority’s town clerk Josiah Musuwo, the land that has been illegally occupied is Lendyview Park.

The enforcement order covers stands 3408, 3416, 3431-3448, 3455-3456 and 3460-3528, where it is alleged that construction of buildings, boundary walls, temporary structures and other illegal structures without council approval or building plans was done.

“…take note that in terms of Section 32, occupiers and users of the said stand are hereby ordered to discontinue forthwith the carrying out of illegal operations. Demolish all the illegal structures erected on municipal land without an approved layout plan and approved building plans.

“Remove debris, bricks, materials and rubbish arising from the demolition of these illegal structures, and vacate from these illegal stands within 30 days from the date of the order,” read the council’s order.

Musuwo said the order will come into operation on April 4, unless an appeal is lodged at the Administrative Court within a month of service of the order.

He said if the appeal is lodged the council will be forced to suspend the demolitions until the appeal is finalised or withdrawn.

The town clerk added that those affected by this order should take note that it is against anymore developments on the concerned land and also includes penalties for non-compliance.

“Whether or not an appeal is lodged against the enforcement order by any person, municipality of Marondera may in terms of Section 34 of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act at any time before it comes into operation, serve a prohibition order, prohibiting the continuation of all or any of the operations specified in this enforcement order,” he said.

This enforcement order comes after 100 families were left homeless in Marondera East last November after their structures were razed down at Maganga Estates. Daily News