Could Tammy, Tahle be the future of Zim music?

By Kudzai Mpangi

Forget Cindy Munyavi, Selmor Mtukudzi, Pauline Gundidza or even Ammara Brown, there are new sizzling hot songbirds in town.

Despite that they are young — Tahle (19) real name Anesu Ketahle Dawani and Tammy (20) real name Thamsanqa Moyo — the two are so good with their voices that they make birds green with envy. And Zimbabwean music lovers have embraced these two songbirds.

Their shows are always packed, they have collaborated with some top local acts like Jah Prayzah, Dobba Don and Takura, and their music is on rotation at most urban radio stations.

However, last week, their endorsement went a gear up, as the pair received awards at the Women’s Business and Leadership Awards held in the capital.

Tahle walked away with the Top Female Arts and Culture and Musicology Artiste of the Year award, while Tammy was the Top Female Artiste of the Year, at an event that saw celebrated business leaders like Gweru businesswoman Smelly Dube walking away with several gongs.

The Zim favourite teenage sensation shared their excitement on their recent achievements which came unexpected.

“I feel ecstatic about the award. It has given me more drive to aim higher and achieve bigger. Sometimes as a woman in music there are background struggles that no one is really aware of, but this form of recognition makes all trials worthwhile,” Tahle said.

“I’m more than ecstatic about the award, humbled to say the least and always so grateful to all those who have honoured me through the award and it’s really going to add to my achievements and continue to strengthen the weight of Brand Tammy itself,” Tammy said. Tahle and Tammy, have managed to charm not only Zimbabwe and its neighbours but have set their sights on conquering the world. The Sunday News