Magaya ‘accuser’ turns tables on Goba

By Fidelis Munyoro

A ZIMBABWEAN woman based in South Africa lined to testify in the trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya, who is accused of rape, has distanced herself from the case and wants Prosecutor-General Advocate Ray Goba hauled before the Law Society of Zimbabwe to inquire into his conduct for citing her as a complainant in the matter.

The woman, Petronellah Donhodzo Mandaza, is challenging the prosecution’s decision to subpoena her saying she was no longer a complainant in the matter having confessed to falsely accusing Magaya of rape.

Magaya, who is set to appear in court on Tuesday next week, is also being charged with alleged unlawful termination of pregnancy and obstructing and defeating the course of justice.

Mandaza denies ever being pregnant.