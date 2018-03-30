Heath Streak booted out

Zimbabwe Cricket coach Heath Streak appears to have paid the price for the Chevrons failure to reach the ICC Cricket World Cup next year.

Reports last night suggested that Streak and the entire technical staff had been booted out.

They were given until 3pm today to resign or be kicked out.

‘’Further to our discussions, please give your technical staff (and yourself included) until 3pm tomorrow (today) to formally resign,’’ a letter from the ZC said.

‘’After which time the technical team can consider themselves dismissed and relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

‘’Can you please advise all your technical staff accordingly.’’

Former South African batting star Lance Klusener was the batting coach in the team while Douglas Hondo was the bowling coach. The Herald