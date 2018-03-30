Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Gwaunza becomes Deputy Chief Justice

5,665 0

By Daniel Nemukuyu

The second most senior judicial officer in Zimbabwe, Justice Elizabeth Chiedza Gwaunza, has been appointed the country’s Deputy Chief Justice.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Chief Justice Luke Malaba (centre) and his new deputy, Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, after her swearing-in at State House in Harare yesterday. -Picture by John Manzongo
President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Chief Justice Luke Malaba (centre) and his new deputy, Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, after her swearing-in at State House in Harare yesterday. -Picture by John Manzongo

Justice Gwaunza yesterday took the oath of the higher office before President Mnangagwa at a colourful ceremony held at State House in Harare.

She becomes the first woman to hold such an office in the history of Zimbabwe, and will deputise Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Prior to her latest appointment, Justice Gwaunza was a judge of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court. The Herald

You might also like More from author