Gwaunza becomes Deputy Chief Justice

By Daniel Nemukuyu

The second most senior judicial officer in Zimbabwe, Justice Elizabeth Chiedza Gwaunza, has been appointed the country’s Deputy Chief Justice.

Justice Gwaunza yesterday took the oath of the higher office before President Mnangagwa at a colourful ceremony held at State House in Harare.

She becomes the first woman to hold such an office in the history of Zimbabwe, and will deputise Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Prior to her latest appointment, Justice Gwaunza was a judge of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court. The Herald