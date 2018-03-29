The big Platinum test

By Eddie Chikamhi and Mukudzei Chingwere

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya is determined to maintain their incredible run at Baobab where they have gone for 26 matches without defeat as they clash against Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premiership tie this afternoon.

And FC Platinum stand-in coach, Lizwe Sweswe, has warned his charges will be unrelenting in their quest to retain the title ahead of a blockbuster tie against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

In Ngezi, it’s another edition of the DeMbare Rural versus DeMbare Urban showdown while in the capital, two giants whose primary identity is green-and-white and who have been the champions in the last two seasons, clash at the giant stadium.

Ndiraya, a former Dynamos coach and player, has lost only once at their Mhondoro home ground in 31 league assignments since June 2016 when he joined the side.

The platinum miners boosted their confidence after winning their opening two matches of the season against Herentals and Triangle with identical 2-0 scorelines.

“We have had a good run here at Baobab for quite some time now and we are looking at maintaining that record. We would want to continue with that record for some time.

“This is what we have set ourselves to do now and, of course, in future.

“We also want to do well in the first five games of the season and I hope we will play better than what we did against Triangle.

“They have shown a lot of progress in the last two games and we hope they will continue to improve. We also hope that the issues of fatigue will not affect us.

“We travelled a long distance to Triangle and we only came back yesterday. We have been working very hard to make sure that the team will play the game against Dynamos in the best physical condition.

“Technically, tactically we are quite prepared and we are waiting to see what Dynamos are going to bring to us,” said Ndiraya.

Ngezi Platinum are currently second on the log standings behind champions and sister club FC Platinum.

The last time they hosted DeMbare at Baobab they won 2-0 after the Glamour Boys had won the first leg 4-3 in an exciting night encounter.

“Yes we have had some exciting match against Dynamos before and the last match we played last season comes to mind although the match was spoiled by some incidents of violence.

“We hope this time around nothing of that sort happens. We hope all the supporters will embrace each other; will embrace whichever result that comes out on the day.

“We are quite fortunate we didn’t have any injuries in the game against Triangle so we have all our players available for Dyna and this is really giving us a huge base to select our players from,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos yesterday welcomed back their captain Ocean Mushure into their 18-member squad as they go out in search of their first win after faltering against Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine. Mushure missed the disappointing 3-3 home draw against Shabanie Mine after the Glamour Boys gave away a healthy three-goal advantage in the last 22 minutes of the game.

Mushure had pulled a muscle but yesterday was given the greenlight by the medical team, together with striker Tawanda Macheke. But Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa will be out for some time after it emerged from his management team that DeMbare are yet to respond to his demands to pay off his signing-on fees and salary backlog.

Epoupa, who has missed the opening matches because of the stand-off, is also frustrated that his work permit has expired.

The big striker skipped training yesterday.

Long-term casualty Peace Makaha and midfielder Marvelous Mukumba, who picked an ankle injury during the last pre-season practice match against Mutare City, are still out despite having begun light training.

Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze yesterday remained an oasis of confidence.

They will host Highlanders on Monday.

“We have been talking to the boys about the character we want for this game. We know it’s a very big game for us and I think everyone here knows what to expect against Ngezi.

“They are on top of their game. So far they have won two matches while we dropped vital points on Sunday against Shabanie Mine.

“I think the positive thing is that we managed to score the goals, something that we have been struggling to. We have been working on finishing and we hope to continue scoring goals.

“There was also the concern of defending, we talked about the way we conceded goals against Shabanie, and I think we rectified the problems. We just hope for the best against Ngezi,” said Zuze.

In Harare, Marshall Mudehwe, who has been in brilliant form for FC Platinum, is set be sidelined for a long time after suffering a muscle strain against Yadah Stars while former Shabanie Mine captain Farai Mupasiri also joined the injury list.

Since their elevation into the elite division in 2011, FC Platinum have never collected maximum points in the capital against CAPS United.

But Sweswe is determined to end the jinx.

“You can tell even by the way they are training that the guys are determined to retain their title, the whole group is working very hard at training,’’ he said.

“Winning the title has been our objective and we have to work hard as a team to be able to challenge for the title, this season it will be tough as most of the teams in the league are doing very well.

“Playing against CAPS United has always been very difficult, we have never won in Harare in a league game against them and we want to break that bad record.

“Two of our midfielders, Marshall and Farai, are injured and going into a game of this magnitude as a coach you will wish everyone to be available. However, I am confident those who are available can do the job.”

Makepekepe are yet to win a match this season after grinding out draws against Harare City and Bulawayo Chiefs. The Green Machine have seemingly always reserved their best for the platinum miners, especially when it comes to matches in the capital.

Last year, CAPS United made a mockery of FC Platinum’s good form as they easily dispatched the Zvishavane side at the National Sports Stadium.

Denver Mukamba could get another run in the CAPS United team today.

The Green Machine were unlucky in their last match against Bulawayo Chiefs after a goal, scored by a hand by their hosts, was allowed to stand.

Fixtures

Today

Chicken Inn v Mutare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Harare City (Ascot), CAPS United v FC Platinum (NSS)

Tomorrow

Highlanders v Triangle Utd (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Nichrut (Maglas)

Sunday

Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chapungu (Luveve), Black Rhinos v CAPS United (NSS)

Monday

FC Platinum v Bulawayo City (Mandava), Mutare City v Harare City (Vengere), Nichrut v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle Utd v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve)

