Tendai Ndoro in fresh trouble

Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro has been ordered to stop playing for his club Ajax Cape Town until FIFA determines his eligibility to feature in the ABSA Premiership after concerns were raised about his eligibility to play for a third club in a single season.

Ndoro played for Orlando Pirates and then went on to sign for a Saudi Arabia side, Al Faisaly, before retracing his footsteps back to the PSL to join Ajax.

FIFA rules prohibit a player to play for three different clubs in a single season but the striker had been given the thumbs-up by the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber. However, the arbitrator who heard the matter on Monday‚ Advocate Nassir Cassim‚ has overturned the DRC decision and argued the chamber did not have the right to rule on the matter when it came before them in January.

According to a statement from SAFA yesterday, Cassim said FIFA must rule because the issue involved an international club and ordered Ndoro to stop playing while the matter is taken to the world football body.

“Arbitrator Nassir Cassim SC has ruled that the Tendai Ndoro matter be referred to the world football governing body. The Herald