Shoplifters soiled, assaulted

Three women were on Monday humiliated in Kuwadzana for stealing pampers from a shop. The three -Olivia Banda and Memory Ndlovu from Epworth and the Maidei Anna from Hopley, were plastered with a mixture of mealie-meal and suspected urine for stealing from Welcome Superette.

Banda told H-Metro that the three of them were assaulted with a baton, plastered with a mixture of mealie-meal all over their bodies and soiling their heads in the process.

Afterwards, the shop owner – Stephen Khoza – cut their weaves and hair on the top part of their heads, leaving them to look like the famous actor Vharazipi.

“The shop workers mixed some mealie-meal and urine in a bucket that was taken from their toilet which they used to plaster us all over our bodies on the instruction of their boss.

“This weave was recently done as you can see but it has been soiled and cut by the shop owner.

“Aticheka weave yedu pamwe nevhudzi achishandisa chigero kusara taita saVharazipi,” Olivia alleged.

Olivia said they did not deserve to be assaulted.

“Although we are thieves, they were not supposed to assault us.

“On this day, they were just beating us because we entered their shop but did not steal anything.

“We only entered their shop last Tuesday and stole some pampers and cooking oil.

“The shop workers forcibly took Ndlovu’s five-month old baby and fed her with some zapnax so that the child would not disturb them while assaulting the mother.

“All this was happening while the door to the shop was closed and was only opened to expose us to the mob,” she said.

Ndlovu said she had lost her MTN cellphone during the ordeal.

“I lost my MTN cellphone as a result of the ill-treatment we were subjected to,” Ndlovu said.

On the other hand, Khoza denied ever assaulting the ladies but indicated that they were beaten by passers-by.

“These women have been assaulted by some passersby, I did not touch them,” he said. H-Metro