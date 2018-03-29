Hre City Boys face Chapungu

By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City coach Mark Harrison says the addition of veteran defender Elisha Muroiwa, who has now been cleared to play for the team, is a major boost to his squad ahead of the Sunshine Boys’ Premiership tie against Chapungu at Ascot today.

The former Warriors defender joined Harare City three weeks ago but could not feature in the team’s season-opening game against CAPS United and their win over Bulawayo City last weekend as his papers were not yet in order.

But the ex-Dynamos central defender has now been cleared in time for the Chapungu game and Harrison believes he will bring the experience needed in a defence that is yet to concede a goal in two matches.

Goalkeeper Ryan Harrison will not feature as his papers are not yet in order.

“Elisha is great, he got his card now. His addition to the team will obviously be significant,” said Harrison.

“It’s a reasonable start, we have played two and we still have 32 to go, that’s a long way. Last weekend I don’t think we played too well.

“We have an objective, we know what we can and cannot do. We take each game as it comes. We are not looking any further than the Chapungu game. We will see what comes after that.

“We are going to Chapungu and we are going to fight for the three points. Can we get them, I don’t know, can we get one we will see and we will take it from there.’’

He stressed the need for his team to start strongly against the airforce side.

“In the game against CAPS we started with a slightly different approach, we were under pressure. Obviously, that team being a strong side, we needed to be careful. That is why we started slowly.

“The second game (against Bulawayo City) it was not our intention. The opponents played well and applied a lot of pressure. I hope it won’t develop into a trend.

“We need to start right and take the game to Chapungu. I look at it and see it as a winnable game. We need to go there and see if we can win the game.

“When they (Chapungu) played here in Harare (against Mutare City) we sent someone, so we got a slight idea of how they play. We know their strengths and weaknesses and it’s now up to us how we can exploit those areas,” said Harrison. The Herald