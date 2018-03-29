Egypt lose to Greece, Senegal win

Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah sat on the bench as Egypt barely created a chance when losing 1-0 to Greece Tuesday on a mixed night for African World Cup soccer hopefuls.

Tunisia and Morocco won for the second time during the FIFA international window, but Senegal drew again and Nigeria lost after winning last weekend.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Salah has scored 36 goals in 41 appearance for Liverpool this season – 11 less than the record held by Ian Rush.

But Egypt coach Hector Cuper deemed the striker surplus to requirements in Swiss city Zurich and his decision backfired as the Pharaohs were outplayed.

The lone goal came after 29 minutes when Nikos Karelis soared unmarked to nod a cross into the net.

Greece dominated the second half against the seven-time African champions, who are back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

Salah scored last Friday against Portugal before Egypt conceded two stoppage-time goals to Cristiano Ronaldo and lost 2-1 against the European champions.

Tunisia, returning to the global showpiece after missing the last two tournaments, edged fellow qualifiers Costa Rica 1-0 in French city Nice.

Wahbi Khazri, on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes from English second-tier strugglers Sunderland, scored the winner nine minutes before halftime. – AFP