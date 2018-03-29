Another Honda Fit driver murdered

By Whinsley Masara

A taxi driver was murdered in cold blood by unidentified assailants who got away with his Honda Fit vehicle in a bushy area in Bulawayo’s Killarney suburb.

The body of Tinashe Munyanyiwa (32) of Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb was discovered in a bushy area in Killarney on Tuesday morning after his family had reported him missing on the same day. Tinashe was allegedly attacked on Monday night by unknown assailants who stabbed him four times and axed him once behind the ear before disappearing with his vehicle.

The taxi driver’s hands and legs were tied with a wire and his attackers stole his two cellphones and an unknown amount of money.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the murder.

“We are investigating a case of a 32-year-old man who was murdered on Monday night in a busy area in Killarney suburb. His body was found lying in a pool of blood facing down with four stab wounds and was also axed under his right ear. He had bruises and scratches all over his body,” she said.Insp Simango appealed to members of the public who might have information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen Honda Fit vehicle to approach any nearest police station.

She warned taxi drivers against carrying suspicious people especially at night.“We are appealing to taxi drivers to inform their colleagues of their intended destinations when carrying suspicious passengers. They can even pass through a police station and register their destination, especially those done at night,” she said.

The now deceased’s brother, Mr Ozious Munyanyiwa (28) said he filed a missing persons report at Bulawayo Central Police Station on Tuesday morning when his brother did not return home from work on Monday night.

“His wife informed me later on Monday night that her husband had not returned home and was not communicating. The next morning I went to the police and reported him missing. At around 12PM police came home and informed us that Tinashe had been found dead,” he said.

Mr Hunyanyiwa said a friend who boarded Tinashe’s taxi on his last trip told him that she overheard one passenger saying he wanted to hire him to take him to Harare.

“Unfortunately she says she didn’t pay much attention,” he said.

The deceased’s father, Mr Charles Munyanyiwa (68) said he received a phone call from Ozious and he just said there was an “incident” which turned out to be his son’s murder. “I am shocked about the incident. When they said an incident, I least expected such a tragedy. At the scene, there were marks indicating that he had tried hard to fight his assailants and it is clear they were more than two of them.

“My question then is why kill an innocent human instead of just taking away what you value, which are cars, phones and money. It is sad to note our own kids, fellow citizens no longer value human lives,” he said.

Mr Hunyanyiwa said his son would be buried in their rural home in Gutu tomorrow.

Tinashe was murdered on the same day that a Gweru taxi driver was killed in Mkoba suburb and his vehicle, also a Honda fit, was stolen. The Chronicle