‘Wife beater’ runs over spouse with car

By Sylvester Chiramba

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly running over his wife with a car in Old Lobengula suburb after she reported him to the police for domestic violence.Mrs Sithulisiwe Moyo (36) allegedly discovered a Telecel line hidden in a wallet belonging to her husband Mkhululi Moyo (39) on Saturday and started accusing him of using it to communicate with his girlfriends.

He assaulted her and when the woman went to report the matter to the police on the following day, Moyo allegedly ran over his wife with a car after she returned home.

Mrs Moyo was injured on her right leg and suffered bruises on her right cheek, right hand and waist.

There are fears that the woman’s right leg might be amputated.

Moyo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube, yesterday facing physical abuse and attempted murder charges. Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to April 10 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Moyo told the court that he ran over his wife with a car because she wanted to throw a stone at him after a heated argument. Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko said on Saturday at around 5PM a misunderstanding arose between Moyo and his wife after she discovered a hidden Telecel line in her husband’s wallet.

“Mrs Moyo accused her husband of using the line to communicate with his girlfriends and Moyo slapped her once on the right cheek,” said Mr Shoko.

“On Sunday at around 9AM the two continued to argue about the same matter. Moyo got into his car and drove towards his wife at high speed and knocked her down. Mrs Moyo was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination.”

In a police statement, Mrs Moyo said when she saw her husband driving towards her she moved out of the way but he followed her. “About 20 minutes after I had returned from filing a report of physical abuse against the accused at the police station, he forced open the gate which I had closed,” said Mrs Moyo.

“He got in his car and drove straight at me at high speed. I paved the way for him and he followed me until he hit me.” The Chronicle