St Columbus pupil wins Eutelsat competition

St Columbus has done it again after another student, Einstein Mubemi, 14, came out tops in the essay category of the 2017 DStv Eutelsat Star Awards national competition.

Schools from across Zimbabwe had participated in the competition that is held each year by pay-TV operator MultiChoice Africa and satellite company Eutelsat.

The awards take the form of a competition open to 14-19 year-old students in 42 countries.Students are invited to write an essay or design a poster depicting how innovative use of satellite technology in the fields of communication, earth observation or navigation can propel Africa into the future.

The competition is aimed at encouraging students to take an interest in science and technology in general and at satellite technology in particular.

Mubemi took after former schoolmate, Andile Dube, who came out tops in the same category in 2016 though he missed out on the international prize.

Runner-up to Mubemi in the essay category is Kudzai Kafesu, 17, of St Ignatius’ High College (near Harare) while in the poster category, Takunda Nyambuya, 17, of Mutare Boys High School was named winner with 17-year-old Gabriella Makandidze of Matopo High School named as his runner-up.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the national winners would have their submissions judged at international level adding that the competition had attracted a lot of entries this year.

She said the winners and runners-up in the two sections would be awarded with prizes.

“We were delighted with the number of entries received for 2017. It’s pleasing to note that the prize winners come from a number of schools across the country and we’re hopeful that they’ll do well in competition against the other countries’ national winners, as their submissions have now gone for consideration at international level,” said Dziva. The Chronicle