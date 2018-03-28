Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

The ratings benefited from a strong lead-in: an overtime NCAA men’s college basketball game between the University of Kansas and Duke University.

The “60 Minutes” program is on a roll, with several recent interviews making national news, including Lesley Stahl’s segment on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who was widely criticized for appearing ill-prepared. The March 11 segment drew 9.4 million viewers.

In 1999, Barbara Walters’ interview with Monica Lewinsky about her relationship with President Bill Clinton drew more than 48 million viewers.