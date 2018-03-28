Murowa Diamonds constructs factory shells for youths

By Lovemore Zigara

Zvishavane based diamond miner, Murowa Diamonds, has constructed factory shells at Murowa Business Centre which are set to benefit youths in the area.

The three-bay structures will see local youths carrying out garment making and sewing, hot works and carpentry. Rio Zimbabwe, the parent company of Murowa Diamonds, has partnered with Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre to ensure certification of all the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the launch of the project recently, Rio Zimbabwe chairman Mr Lovemore Chihota said the project would be a training hub for local youths and women.

“This is a way for us as RioZim to impart skills to the local community so that they can be able to start their own projects and create employment so that they contribute to the development of the area,” he said.

The local traditional leader, Chief Mazvihwa, said the move by Murowa Diamonds will benefit youths in the area through employment creation.

“We have a lot of youths who have nothing to do in this area because some of the industries such as Shabanie Mine have closed.

“We appreciate the efforts by Murowa Diamonds as this will go a long way in ensuring our youths have something to do,” he said.As part of the empowerment initiatives, Murowa Diamonds has over the years been awarding suppliers’ contracts to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) every year.

The mine has assisted the local community in setting up businesses before training them on how to run the enterprises.

The kimberlite diamond miner has helped the SMEs sector in the area to set up their own business ventures in sectors such construction, laundry, waste management, cleaning and housekeeping.

The local community then provides services to the company instead of the diamond producer outsourcing services outside the area. The Chronicle