Mandla Da Comedian to grace MSU comedy night

By Kiyapili Sibanda

Award-winning comedian Mandla Da Comedian is set to headline the Midlands State University (MSU) first comedy night this year taking place at the university’s Common Room tomorrow.

The event that is being organised by the MSU Student Representative Council will also see up-and-coming comedians, MaForty, Ckhanyiso Dat Guy and Archie showcasing their talent on the mic.University comedy lovers will have to part with $1 for admission to laugh their lungs out.

Mandla Da Comedian said he was delighted to be part of the Varsity Tours as this will enable him to take comedy to the young generation.

“Since comedy is slowly growing in Zimbabwe, we thought as a young generation of comedians, we needed to take comedy to other young people because they’re influential and active on social media and as such, can help promote Zimbabwe comedy.

“It’ll be my first time to perform at MSU and we’re planning to stage similar performances at other local universities,” said Mandla Da Comedian. The Chronicle