Machapa finally cleared

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United have received a major boost ahead of their titanic Premiership clash against FC Platinum after utility player Oscar Machapa received his reverse international clearance from DRC side AS Vita Club.

The big utility player had been on the AS Vita books but decided to return home citing security concerns.

But he could not feature for Makepekepe’s opening two fixtures, which both ended in draws, as he was still waiting for his clearance.

Machapa was included in the Lloyd Chitembwe squad as replacement for captain Hardlife Zvirekwi who was injured in a car accident.

Kudzi Nyamupfukudza played in the right wing position in Machapa’s absence.

The club’s chief executive Cuthbert Chitima had told The Herald they were having difficulties getting the player’s clearance, citing language barriers, amid reports that Vita had also demanded $70 000 from Makepekepe.

However, club president Farai Jere said Machapa had been cleared and provided this newspaper with the clearance.

“We certify that, in accordance with the provision of the FIFA regulations on the status and transfer of players, the player Oscar Machapa, formerly of A.S V Club having duly fulfilled his/her obligations both towards his/her former club and our association, is therefore free to pursue sports activities and register with another association affiliated to FIFA,” read the letter.

This could be sweet news to CAPS fans whose team, which is largely expected to push for the title this season, has failed to win in their opening two ties.

They featured in a goalless draw against Harare City last week at the National Sports Stadium before they were held to a 2-2 tie by newboys Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve last weekend.

Makepekepe also welcomes back Praise Tonha, who has been away with the Warriors taking part in the four-nation tournament in Ndola, Zambia.

The Green Machine signed a good number of players who include Simba Nhivi, Method Mwanjali, Milton Ncube and Machapa, most of whom were free agents. The Herald