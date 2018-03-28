Kombi driver runs over 3 pedestrians

By Whinsley Masara

A Bulawayo woman’s legs were crushed after a kombi ran over her before it knocked down two other pedestrians and pinned them against a precast wall.

The woman and the two men (names not immediately established) were sitting on a pavement along 4th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street with other people who were waiting to board transport to the eastern suburbs at around 5PM last Wednesday.

A swift reaction from other kombi drivers at the scene saved the youthful driver from being assaulted by an angry mob that bayed for his blood and accused him of driving recklessly.

They took the 21-year-old driver and fled from the scene.

Drivers of public transport vehicles should be at least 25-years-old.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said they had arrested the driver and investigations were underway.

“I can confirm we arrested a commuter omnibus driver who knocked down and injured three pedestrians on Wednesday evening. The driver lost control of the vehicle as he tried to park. He accelerated instead of applying brakes and hit people before crashing into a wall. We are charging him with negligent driving,” said Insp Simango.

When The Chronicle arrived at the scene, police were controlling an angry mob that wanted to mete instant justice on the driver.

An ambulance ferried the injured people to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. The Chronicle