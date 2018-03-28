Jah Prayzah finally coming to Bulawayo

By Melissa Mpofu

Musician, Jah Prayzah, who has, from last year, been longing to travel to Bulawayo for a performance, will finally make that trip next month.

While his long time music promoters – 2 Kings Entertainment – could not clinch their preferred venue of Queens Sports Club, they secured an equally good venue in the form of Hartsfield Tshisanyama for a show to be held on April 28, the closing day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Last month, 2 Kings spokesperson Dee Nosh hinted that they were looking for a venue that would accommodate Jah Prayzah’s growing fan base in the city and were ideally eyeing Queens Sports Grounds, but that venue has, however, been out of bounds because of the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

The Amphitheatre, a venue that had become Jah Prayzah’s home, was also unavailable after the city council decided stop using the venue for such shows after residents in surrounding areas complained of noise.

As such, the next best venue was Hartsfield which Dee Nosh said they were content with because of its ideal location and vast space.

He said the concert would serve as a ZITF shutdown gig and mark as a comeback for Hartsfield Tshisanyama.

Dubbed the “April Music Shutdown”, the event, a partnership between 2 Kings Entertainment and 3D Events, will also feature performances by Iyasa, Mzoe7 and DJs Liz, Crazy Dee, Wellyonz, Eugy and Champion Sound.

“We’ve partnered 3D Events and Hartsfield Tshisanyama for the hosting of this event. This partnership couldn’t have come at a better time as it’ll also serve as a major comeback for Hartsfield Tshisanyama that underwent renovations and re-opened recently,” Dee Nosh said.Advance tickets pegged at $5 are already on sale at Coloursel outlets in the city. They will be sold for the same price on the day of the show with plans underway to have a VIP and VVIP section.

“We’re in talks with partners to see how best we can setup VIP and VVIP sections for the convenience of fans who may not want to be in the general area.”

Jah Prayzah last performed in the city in March last year though it had been arranged that he performs here a week after launching the Kutonga Kwaro album in October last year.

“Those plans were, however, shelved after his promoter felt the given venue – City Hall – was not viable. This was after a series of shows, mostly international – some organised by the same promoter – 2 Kings Entertainment at that venue – had flopped.

Those who will attend the show will have an opportunity to watch Jah Prayzah perform his new single, Angel Lo in which he featured Jah Cure.

It remains to be seen whether Jah Prayzah, who has been filling venues in Bulawayo, still commands a huge following in the city, especially after his one-year absence. The Chronicle