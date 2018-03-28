Golden Quarries resumes operations

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Shurugwi based Golden Quarries gold mine, a subsidiary of Falcon Gold, has resumed operations after having its water and electricity reconnected following an intervention by the Government.

The mine ceased operations a few years ago when water and electricity were disconnected due to non-payment of bills after which workers downed tools in protest over outstanding salaries.The strike, according to the listed mining group, had a negative impact on the company’s production capacity.

In an interview yesterday, Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube said Government had been forced to intervene as the non operation of the company had a very negative impact on gold production at the mine and the country at large.

“As Government we had to intervene following the closure of one of the big gold mines in the province.

“We talked to the company’s management and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and they agreed to reconnect water and electricity at the mine.

“I’m glad to say that right now the mine is up and running. Electricity has been reconnected and people have started working,” said Min Ncube.

He said they also resolved the long strike as the beleaguered workers were demanding their back pay since last year.“We had to sit both the employees and the management and we resolved that employees should resume work for production to take place so that money for salaries and other obligations is raised,” said Min Ncube.

Last September, employees’ wives forced operations to come to a halt demanding that their husbands be paid their dues before they could return to work.

Police had to be called to intervene and arrested some of the women.

The mine employs about 100 people. –The Chronicle