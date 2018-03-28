Chicken Inn goalie joins SA club

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Chicken Inn goalkeeper and reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year, Elvis Chipezeze, has signed a three year contract with South Africa’s Absa premiership side Baroka United.

Chipezeze will join the South African side next season but according to the club’s chief executive officer Morgan Mamilla, the shot stopper has already penned a pre-contract deal with their side.>Mamilla confirmed to Kickoff.com that the deal is a three year marriage.

“We have signed the goalkeeper. It’s a three year deal,” Mamilla told Kickoff.com. “He will join us in the 2018/19 season.”

Chicken Inn secretary general Tawengwa Hara also confirmed the deal.

“It’s true,” said Hara.

Chipezeze is set to hook up with countryman Talent Chawapiwha who plies his trade for the side.

The 28-year-old keeper is set to replace Oscarine Masuluke who parted ways with the Limpopo-based club after being found guilty of misconduct.

They are in seventh place on the Absa Premiership standings. They are set to travel to Phokeng to play Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in their next league match on April 4.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was a surprise exclusion in the 11 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2017 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists although his exploits that had him keep an incredible 19 clean sheets saw him being voted the best goalkeeper on the domestics scene beating FC Platinum’s Wallace Magalane by just two votes.

Another Chicken Inn player, Innocent Mucheneka, is also in South Africa for trials at Maritzburg United. The Chronicle