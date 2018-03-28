Bosso skipper not getting carried away

By Tadious Manyepo

Despite a fine start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign, Highlanders captain Honest Moyo has warned his teammates not to get carried away as there is still a lot to be done before they can start to walk with a spring in their step.

Bosso picked their second set of maximum points after beating Herentals 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Second half substitute Ozias Zibande headed twice from corner kicks, both taken by Nigel Makumbe, to seal victory for Madinda Ndlovu’s men.

The Bulawayo team posted a 2-1 win over Black Rhinos in their opener at Barbourfields last week.

But, Moyo, who is showing signs of maturity both on and off the field, reckons the team needs to work a lot harder if they are to keep the momentum.

“Two out of two sounds perfect until you analyse history and get to understand football better,’’ said Moyo.

“We have beaten Black Rhinos and Herentals on the trot, which is good as the results have given us something to smile about.

“But, the moment one tries to open their eyes and view football from a footballing perspective, then they will realise a lot of effort and determination are needed to keep the momentum.

“Without trying to belittle both Black Rhinos and Herentals, who gave us quiet a good run for our money, it should be noted that they are not really the big clubs who would have been expected to beat us.

“I just want to advice my teammates to keep their feet on the ground. While we have played well and won our first two games, we should also remember that we have to keep the spirit and try to win the other games to follow.

“It is a marathon and to be competitive in a marathon, the team should remain focused.’’

Moyo said their team’s target for this year is to be competitive.

“There are a lot of youngsters in the team and I am very happy the victories we have recorded will give them the much-needed confidence going forward. A marathon needs consistence and we should be prepared to throw as much as the opponents will be throwing at us.

“Focus is the name of the game. Our target this season is to be competitive and we are prepared to work for it.” The Herald