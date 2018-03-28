Bosso boss threatens to expose ‘bar debtors’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has threatened to expose people who have got bar debts with the club, a move which has been met with mixed reactions.

The Bulawayo giants are reeling in huge debt amounting to $1 million and the chairman on Monday took to his Facebook account to threaten people who owe the club through drinking on credit at the club.

He urged people to own up or he will be forced to splash their names and the amounts owed to the public.His post, however, was met with mixed feelings with some saying Highlanders are the last institution to embarrass the debtors as it is common knowledge that the club actually owes various people.

“Abantu abanatha utshwala ngesikwelede kanti vele ngabantu abanjani uyahamba and sleep home nxa ungelamali. Lingayekela ukubhadala I will release the list liyangeke yimali yabantu its not an individual business,” posted Mhlophe.

In reaction to the threat, former Highlanders midfield general Richard Choruma said Bosso should be the last institution to threaten people who owe saying many people owed by the club are silent.

“What goes around comes around. The club must pay people they owe also including service providers and former players. When it happens to the team you run to the media to want to publish beer debts, many people are silent,” said Choruma. (sic)

Another blogger Tawengwa Zidya said Highlanders must lead by example by starting to honour its debts to service providers and former players before rushing to embarrass those that owe the club.

“Lani bhadhalani izikwelede zenu kuma ex players lakuma service providers,” posted Zidya.Some bloggers however supported the chairman’s post saying people must own up if the club is to remain a viable entity.

“This culture of entitlement by the bartender and turnstiles must cease forthwith,” said Faith Silandulo Dube. The Chronicle