Armed robber gang raids forex dealer’s home

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Three armed robbers pounced on a Beitbridge forex dealer at his home and held him at gunpoint before robbing him of R30 000, $4 000 bond notes and US$200.The incident happened at Dulibadzimu Township at around 7PM last Friday.

The forex dealer, Mr Honias Chatira, who operates from Dulibadzimu bus terminus, was reverse parking his vehicle at his house when the suspects pounced.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report where a forex dealer lost money to armed robbers in Beitbridge town. There are no arrest or recoveries as of yet and we urge the public to co-operate with the police by giving us information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects,” she said.

Mr Chatira was approached by three men and one of them pointed a gun at him before demanding cash.

“As soon as his wife had opened the gate, the armed robbers pounced on him and luckily he was not injured,” said a source close to the case.Mr Chatira surrendered the cash and the robbers also took his took a Nokia phone from his pocket and a bag that was on the dashboard.

The robbers allegedly fled into the darkness.

Mr Chatira and his family reported the matter to the police who launched a manhunt. The Chronicle