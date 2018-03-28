14 illegal immigrants arrested along Bulawayo-Gwanda road

By Codelia Mondela

Fourteen Kenyan and Somali nationals have been arrested after they were allegedly found in the country without valid travelling documents.

Yassin Biyoonde (20),Mohamed Hussein (22),Isman Yuusuf (18),Najib Ali(25),Mohamed Jimaale Hassan(28),Mohamed Abudl Amin(28),Abigaadierr Hussain Almi(28),Mohame Omar Adow (21),Abdule Hussain Mohamed(29),Faisal Mohamed Ahmond (19),Abduwal Faarah Mohamed (16), Jama Mohamed (17), Abdirashid Ahmed Ali (19) and Mohamed Abdinasir (16) were intercepted by police aboard a Toyota Quantum on their way to South Africa.

The accused aged between 16 and 29 are facing charges of entering or remaining in the country without a permit.

They were not asked to plead to the charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who remanded them in custody to tomorrow.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the 14 were arrested last Friday.

“On March 23 at around 8PM, detectives from CID Homicide received information that there was a Toyota Quantum being driven by Mthabisi Ncube loaded with illegal immigrants from Somalia and Kenya enroute to South Africa,” Mr Dlodlo said.

“Detectives intercepted the motor vehicle at Esigodini toll gate along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road and identified themselves. The 18 occupants were asked to identify themselves and they all failed as it was later discovered that they were all foreigners without valid travel documents leading to their arrest.” The Chronicle