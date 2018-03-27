Rising sungura star dreams big

Mt Darwin-bred sungura artiste Joy Commander — real name Casper Mudzengerere — believes his second album will take him to a higher level.

The 37-year-old singer, who doubles as an electrical engineer, has defied his busy schedule and recorded the new album titled “Rudo Mukurarama”.

Backed by the youthful Boyz DzeNyombwe and buoyed by the coming of Congolese chanter Shiga Shiga into the group, Joy Commander is upbeat he will get his share of the sungura cake.

The album carries six tracks namely “Magamba”, “Makorokoto”, “Zvinofadza Sei?”, “Mafaro”, “VaTazvida” and “Rudo” make the album complete.

It was produced by Jabulani Ndlovu at Truetone Studios and engineered by Wallace Muparutsa.

In an interview, Joy Commander said he was determined to make his presence felt on the local music landscape.

“Music has always been my first love but I took long to record it due financial challenges. I was raised in a humble background and I was orphaned when I was very young which meant I had to work hard.

“I found comfort in music and I would console myself by playing my home-made guitars imitating the likes of System Tazvida, Leonard Dembo, Tongai Moyo, Nicholas Zakarira and Alick Macheso among others,” said soft spoken Joy Commander who also plays the rhythm guitar.

Joy Commander he made his first attempt in the studio five years ago when he released his debut album titled “Imba Yacho” but it was poorly received.

“I have since recorded my second album titled ‘Rudo Mukurarama’ which I hope will change the game in showbiz.

“It’s a project which defines my groove and I want to thank my producer Jabulani Ndlovu who knows my beat and my potential.

“I have also roped in Shiga Shiga as part of the band and his presence is strong felt in most of the songs.”

Explaining his stage name Joy Commander, the singer went on.

“I was given the name by my peers and band members because I have the real formula to cheer up people when they are down.” The Herald