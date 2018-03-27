Patson Dzamara responds to police statement on Itai Dzamara

By Patson Dzamara

On March 9, 2015, my brother Itai Dzamara was abducted by unknown men while getting a shave in Glen View 7.

A report was made to the police on that particular day. Surprisingly, the police was reluctant to take action regarding the abduction until we took them to the high court where they were ordered to investigate the abduction and to search for Itai. Their absurd and of course indecorous excuse was that Itai’s abduction had political implications and there was nothing they could do.

In compliance with the court order, an investigation team was set up. It comprised of representatives from all security arms, our lawyers and myself representing the Dzamara family. This team was headed by the then CID head, Assistant Commissioner Makedenge.

The purported investigations did not yield anything. It was just a mere facade meant to placate us and to conform to the court order. Constantly, I registered my displeasure over the investigations because the security agencies persistently prevaricated and equivocated. It was a smoke screen.

I was shocked yesterday to learn about the statement by ZRP asking for help to find Itai Dzamara 3 years after his abduction. It is over a year since the last time there was an engagement between us and ZRP.

How they are trying to trivialise this matter in order to present a reformed face is not only repugnant, its preposterous. It’s not only nonsensical but diabolic for the people who abducted my brother to be asking Zimbabweans to assist them with answers.

From the onset, I never minced my words regarding who abducted Itai. That satanic act was executed by the military intelligence under the oversight of ZANU-PF. Not only that, up until now, these are the same people who have egregiously stonewalled me (us) every time I (we) tried to engage them about this issue.

We tried to engage Mugabe and his government to no avail. From the time Mnangagwa snatched power from Mugabe, I wrote him two letters seeking for a platform to engage. Not once did I get a response.

In fact, for me to be alive its God’s grace. They even tried to kill me for merely demanding answers about what they did to my brother.

Desperate to win the hearts of Zimbabweans as we stare at a potentially explosive election, 3 years down the line they are pretending to be concerned about Itai Dzamara. That’s an unamusing joke and they are merely exposing how morbid they are.

We are not going to be fooled, neither are we going to fold our arms until this matter is resolved. They must bring back Itai to us, dead or alive.

On behalf of my family, I thank everyone who stood with us during the past 3 years. At the same time, I wish to state the undeniable fact that no one is affected by Itai’s abduction and missing more than us, his family. We want answers and closure more than anyone.

As such, when we assume certain positions, in most cases based on what we would have gotten to know, that must be respected. We have no intention whatsoever of impeding any process which will lead to Itai being brought back to us in any form. Until Itai is brought back to us, dead or alive, all stones will be turned.

Mnangagwa and his government must stop playing to the gallery and engaging in cheap politicking. They must engage us in good faith for this matter to be resolved. For as long as this matter and many other similar cases are not resolved, they must kiss goodbye any hope of winning an election they may be entertaining. Zimbabweans are not fools and they will judge them harshly through the ballot box.

To date, over 5000 Zimbabweans have been abducted on political grounds since 1980. The reason why Itai’s issue didn’t die down is because I (we) fought hard. If ZANU-PF thinks they can play politics using this matter they haven’t seen anything yet. We are prepared to fight even with our Iives for justice to prevail.

This issue must be resolved expeditiously.

Bring Back Itai Dzamara #BBID

Patson Dzamara