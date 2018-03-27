Macheso silences critics in Masvingo

By Walter Mswazie

Sungura ace, Alick Macheso left Masvingo fans without doubt that he is still the best when he gave a flawless performance at the Club Lagoon on Saturday night.



The talented artiste literally fed his legions of fans from his palms as he exhibited his unique guitar playing skills.The fans who came in their numbers, seemed to have overwhelmed the workers at the club as they struggled to serve them.

The security personnel had a torrid time trying to clear the stage which at one time was invaded by mostly ladies who wanted to get close to their music icon.

Some of the mischievous women who probably had had one too many, had to be whisked away for their unbecoming behaviour when they started lifting up their dresses showing their undergarments or lack thereof.

The choreographers led by the popular Majuice and Jonasi Kasamba were a marvel to watch as they displayed new dances, much to the excitement of the fans who responded by throwing $2 bond notes onto the stage in appreciation. It was, however, Macheso who silenced his critics by playing new songs from yet to be released and named album. There is no doubt that Macheso is still the King of Sungura given his performance on Saturday.

Fans were left asking for more and many fans said Macheso is still the King of the genre.

In actual fact, he will remain the undisputed champion for some time to come as he effortlessly churned out hit after hit in a flawless manner.Unlike in the past, Macheso played his songs well without adding “unnecessary lyrics” and fans praised him for a mature show saying he had come of age.

Some of the new songs he played include, Kudzwai, Ruregerero and Wandisiya Ndiri Mupenyu. The Chronicle