Judgement Yard don’t rehearse before performances

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zimdancehall DJ Flevah who is part of the crew Judgement Yard attributes the fame they have gained as being a match made by God as they don’t practise any of their antics and cannot explain what they do on stage.

DJ Flevah (real name Tendai Tembo) and his counterpart Etherton B were in Bulawayo over the weekend to celebrate his 34th birthday with one of the founding members of 3D Events, Eddie Toriro at Hartsfield Tshisanyama and Cosmopolitan Night Club.DJ Flevah started off the partying at Hartsfield Tshisanyama with Toriro of 3D Events, who gave them one of their first gigs in the city some years ago. The event which has become a yearly gig, was packed with no parking for cars inside Hartsfield Tshisanyama forcing other people to find parking outside the venue.

The party shifted to Cosmopolitan Night Club later in the night and by then the mood had already reached fever pitch.

When Judgement Yard got to the decks they were met with wild screams from female revellers with some already drunk.

With Etherton B’s rusty voice on the mic and DJ Flevah’s fingers on the decks, the revellers including the fellow birthday boy and crew were kept engaged for a good two hours.

The act was so polished and unbelievable given the fact that DJ Flevah had earlier on revealed that they did not rehearse any of their sets.

DJ Flevah said the only explanation was that it was God’s doing.“I don’t know how we tick or connect when we’re on stage. We don’t rehearse for any performances it’s just pure talent. I can only say our match is God’s doing. Last week we were discussing this with Etherton and we asked each other what would happen if we rehearsed,” said DJ Flevah.

He said as part of plans for this year, they would start rehearsing their sets to see how far they would go as a group.

DJ Flevah, who once performed at the Big Brother House 2014 Hotshots season, said this year he was celebrating the hard work he has done over the years to build his brand and Judgement Yard.

“I’m celebrating the hard work as I’ve been pushing for the past years and for so long to get where I am right now. This year looks very promising for me as well as Judgement Yard. There’s so much that needed to be celebrated but above all, life should be celebrated,” said DJ Flevah.

He said although he was now 34 this did not mean he would slow down as he had a lot to do in the industry. The Chronicle