Golden opportunity for ‘Wenera’ filmmaker

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Local filmmaker and director of popular soap “Wenera”, Edmore Ndlovu, has left the country for New York, United States, where he is set to sharpen his production skills.

Ndlovu said he got the invitation to attend some workshops from an American team that was in the country recently and fell in love with the soap.

He will tour prominent production houses including the famous Tyler Perry warehouse studio.

The tour will last for a month and Ndlovu is expected to take part in a workshop focusing on film and fashion.

In an interview, Ndlovu said his dream has come true.

“This is my first time to visit the US. I always wanted to go to New York. I am going to visit five states according to my itinerary.

“Besides New York, I will also go to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Michigan and Texas,” he said.

“I thank the organisers for this trip and believe you me I am going to share my story about the making of ‘Wenera’. I will also look for investors and business partners so that the soap grows to another level,” he said.

“Given a chance, I would love to have a set like the Tyler Perry warehouse and it is my dream that within my one month stay I would have notes on how best to build such structures and with resources and funds, nothing can stop me.

“The studios are in Atlanta and I can’t wait to witness what really goes on and I hope will impact the knowledge back home.

“It is true that Perry is the most successful African American filmmaker in history and the ruler of an entertainment empire of hit movies, TV series and plays,” he said.

Commenting about the future of “Wenera”, Ndlovu said he wishes the show can run for five days in the same manner South African shows like Generations, Rhythm City and Muvhango among others work.

"I can safely say, with the limited resources and production equipment I can produce a week long soap. I believe with digitalisation coming, it will open more doors in the industry," he said.