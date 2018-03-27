Easter treat. . . Bosso, DeMbare dish tops menu list

By Ricky Zililo

The match between the country’s two biggest sides Dynamos and Highlanders will headline the hectic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Easter holiday programme. The two sides face off in Harare on Easter Monday.

Bosso, one of the three teams yet to drop a point in their opening two games, will have their 100 percent winning record tested during the holiday.

Champions, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars are the other clubs yet to drop points.

With the season still in its early stages where clubs are trying to find their feet while others are keen on a good start, the PSL has given local football lovers an Easter treat that will see Match Day Three and Four games played between Thursday and Easter Monday.

Defending champions, FC Platinum top the table with six points and have a goal difference of a positive five.

FC Platinum, who sent Yadah packing with a 2-0 win at Mandava at the weekend, have a tricky programme as they travel to Harare to face Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday. The Zvishavane side will cap the Easter programme with a home tie against Bulawayo City on Monday.

Caps United, under pressure for a win following two opening draws against Harare City and newboys Bulawayo Chiefs, are a threat to FC Platinum’s record. Caps United and Ngezi are the only sides that beat FC Platinum last season, winning by identical 2-1 scorelines.

Ngezi are at home to Dynamos, a side that hasn’t won, losing 1-0 to Chicken Inn on the opening day before drawing 3-3 with Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

Coming from an impressive 2-0 away win at Triangle United, Ngezi will be out to avoid a defeat to DeMbare who beat them 3-2 at Rufaro Stadium last season. Ngezi then won the reverse fixture 2-0. Not only will Ngezi want to maintain their 100 percent record, they will also be out to keep a clean sheet.

A defeat for Dynamos at Ngezi on Thursday will leave the Dynamos gaffer, Lloyd Mutasa in a pressure cooker. Dynamos complete their Easter weekend with the headline game against perennial rivals, Highlanders, at Rufaro.

Bosso, the third team yet to drop a point, are at home to Triangle United on Friday before heading to Harare where they will face Dynamos. The Bulawayo giants will have a day to work on their players’ recovery before embarking on a road trip to face their rivals.

Highlanders beat Triangle United home and away last season, winning 3-1 at Gibbo and 2-0 at Barbourfields. Bosso will want a victory heading into the demanding fixture against Dynamos in Harare.

Teams yet to concede!

Five teams — table-toppers FC Platinum who were awarded three points on a 3-0 scoreline as they walked over ZPC Kariba who failed to travel for their opening home game at the National Sports Stadium, Ngezi, Chicken Inn, Harare City and Nichrut — have kept clean sheets after Match Day Two.

It remains to be seen whether they will get out of the Easter programme with clean sheets.

Chicken Inn, who drew 0-0 with Nichrut at the weekend, are at Luveve Stadium on Thursday against Mutare City and play Shabanie Mine on Monday in Zvishavane while Harare City will face Chapungu away and Mutare City on Monday.

Newly promoted, Nichrut, who have four points and are buoyant following a point from the Chicken Inn game, have a Midlands derby against Shabanie Mine on Friday then wrap their holiday programme with a home tie against Ngezi.

Pointless!

Four clubs — Mutare City, Triangle United, Herentals and ZPC Kariba — are still searching for their first points of the season.

Maybe the gods might favour them during the Easter holidays and they find salvation by winning or drawing their respective games.

Mutare’s next games are against Chicken Inn (away) and home to Harare City, with Triangle United facing Highlanders in Bulawayo then heading home to face ZPC Kariba.

The power generators, ZPC Kariba, will be at home to Herentals on Thursday. Herentals will then play Yadah on Saturday.

The bad boys!

Caps United’s defender Justice Jangano became the second player to be red carded this season. On the opening day it was Bulawayo City’s Sipho Ndlovu who saw red when his team beat Chapungu 2-0 at Luveve Stadium.

On Sunday Jangano went for an early shower after being shown a second yellow card in the 75th minute in the Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 draw against Caps United.

Could Luveve be cursed as both red cards so far have come from the stadium?

Bulawayo Chiefs conceded a penalty for the second week as they surrendered a 2-1 lead to share the spoils with Caps United. Last weekend Chiefs conceded a late penalty away at Yadah in a game that ended 2-2. The Chronicle