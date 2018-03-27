DeMbare in panic mode

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze believes it could be early to start pressing the panic button in the wake of the simmering discontent among the supporters who caused a scene at Rufaro following the sensational collapse in the match against Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

A section of supporters on Sunday protested against the team when they gave away a three-goal advantage in the last 22 minutes of the game to settle for 3-3 against Shabanie Mine.

The Glamour Boys were hoping to atone for the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Chicken Inn in their season-opener but a brace from Shabanie’s David Temwanjira and another strike from former DeMbare man Richard Kawondera shattered their dreams.

And Dynamos, like they have done in the past few seasons, are likely to face a difficult take-off again this year, with more difficult assignments awaiting them during the upcoming Easter weekend.

Dynamos are scheduled to travel to Ngezi Platinum on Thursday and return home to host Highlanders at Rufaro on Easter Monday.

But the two points they dropped in their last match at home has brought the Harare giants under the spotlight, especially the quality of the personnel at their disposal.

“I think we don’t have to press the panic button now. We have the team and they are playing good football. Only for the lack of communication in defending but I think we will recover.

“We just have to regroup as a team. We know a lot of things will be talked about but as long as the team remains intact I think we will recover because we have only played two games.

“You cannot win the league after two games; you cannot get relegated when you have just played two games. We are still shaping the team with the new youngsters coming in.

“We are also happy with the way some players like Raphael Manuvire performed. So we have got more positives than negatives.

“Whether you are winning or you are losing the pressure is always there. If you win 1-0 some people will say we should have won 3-0. It’s always like that,” said Zuze.

But while the Glamour Boys technical crew are calling for unity in their camp, some sections of supporters have been mobilising on social media to demonstrate their anger over the state of affairs at the club.

DeMbare have had to deal with the debilitating effects of a player exodus almost every year as they have been finding it difficult to keep the best talents. Because of their weak financial situation they have had to rely on trials to assemble a team.

Youngsters Kudzanai Dhemere and Valentine Kadonzvo put them ahead on Sunday before Quality Kangadze gave them what appeared a healthy lead midway through the second half.

But there 13 minutes of madness in the DeMbare goal area when Shabanie hit back through a brace from Temwanjira and another strike from Kawondera.

This is the second time that the Glamour Boys have squandered a 3-0 cushion in recent years.

What Shabanie did in 22 minutes on Sunday, CAPS United accomplished in the last five minutes of the enthralling Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium about 18 months ago.

The fans have been questioning how the leadership has been handling the issue of Cameroonian Christian Epoupa who missed the opening two games demanding to be paid his overdue signing-on fees and salary arrears. The negotiations have been dragging long and Epoupa has excused himself from participating in league matches until the matter has been resolved.

The big forward, however, has continued training with the team.

Fixtures

Thursday

Chicken Inn v Mutare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Harare City (Ascot), CAPS United v FC Platinum (NSS)

Friday

Highlanders v Triangle Utd (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Nichrut (Mandava)

Sunday

Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chapungu (Luveve), Black Rhinos v CAPS United (NSS)

Monday

FC Platinum v Bulawayo City (Mandava), Mutare City v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle Utd v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve)

