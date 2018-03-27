Chiyangwa returns to Zvimba

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Zanu-PF Central Committee member and former Member of Parliament for Chinhoyi constituency Philip Chiyangwa has transferred to Zvimba District from Makonde.

Chiyangwa launched his political career in Makonde District where he represented Chinhoyi constituency in the House of Assembly from 2000 to 2004 and was at one time Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman.

In an interview, Chiyangwa said he was returning to his rural home and would want to help fill the leadership vacuum created by the expulsion of several party heavyweights such as Dr Ignatius Chombo and Patrick Zhuwawo.

“I want to put it on record that I am now moving to Zvimba administration district and my reasons first and foremost are that Zvimba is my rural home,” said Chiyangwa.

“There have been a lot of changes in the district which saw several leaders leaving and that left a leadership vacuum, which I want to help fill. We have a concentration of leaders in Makonde and the move is a way of spreading it to other areas.”

Chiyangwa had last year expressed interest to contest the Chinhoyi seat on a Zanu-PF ticket and it remained to be seen what his next move would be when he settles in Zvimba district.

Asked about his political plans and the constituency he was eying, Chiyangwa said a decision was subject to the outcome of discussions with the leadership in the district.

“I do not have a specific constituency that I am targeting because that depends on whether the leadership there wants me to represent them or not,” he said. “As of now, I am just moving to Zvimba district.”

Speculation is high that Chiyangwa has set his sights on Zvimba South constituency which is held by former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa.

The Chiyangwa village sits on the boundary of Zvimba South and Zvimba West constituencies.

Provincial secretary for administration Simbarashe Ziyambi confirmed the latest developments, saying Chiyangwa had since tendered a letter requesting a transfer.

“Dr Chiyangwa wrote to the party requesting a transfer to Zvimba administration district, which has since been granted,” he said. “There was no problem in acceding to his request because it was a straight forward lateral transfer.”

Ziyambi said Chiyangwa would retain his Central Committee position.

With him gone from Chinhoyi, it opens up the race to represent the ruling party in the forthcoming harmonised elections, as at least five candidates are reportedly eying the seat that Chiyangwa lost to MDC-T’s Peter Mataruse. The Herald