Caps, Bosso kit embarrassment

By Ricky Zililo

Giants Caps United will be fined for breaching Premier Soccer League rules and regulations after fielding players wearing kits without the sponsor’s logo, names and numbers.

A clash of colours delayed the start of the league encounter between Caps United and Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Sunday. Chiefs had green tops and as the away side, Caps United, who embarrassingly brought one kit for the game, had to improvise and use their warm up T-shirts provided by their sponsor NetOne.The T-shirts had players’ numbers written by a Mighty Marker.

According to the league, Caps United violated Order 16.2 of the PSL rules and regulations which read: “…Each team shall be in possession of a spare outfit (in colours contrasting those of the official outfit) which shall also be taken to every match. The visiting team shall change in the event of there being a clash of colours and the onus shall be on such team to ensure to the home team’s prior to the match.”

The league’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare said Caps United will be fined according to the PSL’s Standing Orders: offences and fines.

She said the sanctions will be effected immediately after the secretariat receives reports from the match commissioner and or referees.

For using a kit without player names or improperly printed on the back of the shirt, Caps United will pay a fine of $25 per player.

They will also pay the same amount per player for using a playing kit without the league sponsor’s logo.With only the goalkeepers having correct match kits, Caps United will pay $800 for the kit boob and another $250 for delaying the match kick-off time. In total they will pay $1 250.

Caps United are not the only ones faced with a kit problem. On the opening day of the 2018 season, Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda had to use a warm-up kit following a clash of colours against Black Rhinos.

Bosso will pay a $50 fine for that boob.

The fines imposed on both teams, Highlanders and Caps United, might be little but the damage done to their brands for failing to comply with the league’s regulations because of kits is worrisome.

Both sides are sponsored by NetOne, who reportedly only delivered training kits to all the teams they sponsor.

All the teams sponsored by NetOne are kitted by Roar and are waiting for the other sets which are reportedly being manufactured in China. The Chronicle